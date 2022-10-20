Weather on repeat today with cloudy conditions and a stray shower possible. This will be the last day that we deal with that area of low pressure over the Great Lakes Region. Winds will remain breezy out of the southwest again as well. Today will also be a cooler day before we warm up. Overnight, we get cold again with temperatures dropping quickly. Clouds are also on the decrease and we dry out. The start of a warming trend begins on Friday with sunshine returning as an area of high pressure builds in.