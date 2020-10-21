Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (10/21/2020)

A strong southwesterly breeze sustained at 5-15 mph and gusts of 20mph or higher will help usher in the warm air into the atmosphere. This will help our temperatures to warm into the low to mid-70s. We will see mostly cloudy conditions today, with breaks in clouds allowing for some, peeks of sunshine. An approaching cold front that is producing the strong winds today will pass through the region this afternoon and evening. This frontal passage bringing the potential for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. With any showers or storms that do develop a brief downpour will be possible. Shower activity will taper off tonight as high pressure begins to build. Lows will near 50 degrees.