Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (10/23/2020)

A weak area of high pressure will be in control of the region today. Although starting off a bit on the cooler side, by the afternoon our temperatures will warm pretty nicely. The combination of a southerly breeze, sustained at 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible, will help temperatures rise into the mid-70s. Cloud cover will increase this afternoon as a cold front approaches the region. This frontal passage overnight will bring the potential for light showers, the best timing for this is looking to be after midnight. Lows tonight will near 50.