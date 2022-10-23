TODAY: Partly cloudy and dry as high pressure continues to control much of the Twin Tiers. The warming trend that started late last week continues as well. Highs in the upper 60’s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies continue overnight. The highest amount of cloud cover is off to the east as a low pressure system strengthens along the east coast. Staying dry. Lows in the low 40’s.

TOMORROW: Breaks in cloud cover in the afternoon. The greatest cloud cover is still off to the east. Highs reach the low 70’s, which is likely the peak temperature this week. Overnight, increasing clouds with a stray shower. The highest chances stay off to the east as the low continues to strengthen. Low temperatures drop to the upper 40’s.