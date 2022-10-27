TODAY:

Clouds are starting our day but a wind out of the northwest is ushering in dry and cooler air. This will lead to a decrease in clouds this morning and we turn mostly sunny for the afternoon. Today will also be a dry day and near average temperature wise.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, lows are close to average with high clouds on the increase. We are dry tonight and some patchy fog looks to develop late and into tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW:

The fog looks to lift by mid-morning. Dry weather holds throughout Friday and it is shaping up to be a nice end to the week. A mix of sun and clouds is expected for the day.