Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (10/29/2020)

Steady light rainfall will continue to move into the Twin Tiers through the morning hours. Moderate to heavy bands of rainfall will move through this afternoon. The rain-cooled air will keep high temperatures towards the mid-40s. Along with the low-pressure system, a cold high-pressure air mass will push southward today. This will usher in bitterly cold air into the atmosphere. Thanks to this colder air, we will see the transition from rain to a wintry mix and snow showers tonight into Friday morning. Lows tonight are forecasted to fall back into the low 30s.

With the soaking rainfall that is expected throughout the day, expecting to see rainfall accumulations across the Southern Tier in the range of 0.5-1.5″, isolated higher amounts will be possible. Poor drainage areas that are prone to flooding will need to be monitored. Higher terrain will see the transition over to wintry mix and snow showers sooner than valley locations. Snowfall accumulations will range from a dusting in valley locations to close to 2″ in higher elevations. The Friday morning commute looks to be a messy one.