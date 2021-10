ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- It's Halloween! Check out the favorites across the state and across the country. 'Tis the season!

All Home Connections say they found the most popular costume in each state, sifting through hundreds of costumes to find which ones are searched for the most. In 2020, the top costume for New Yorkers was the dinosaur. Take a look at the map for 2021 for an update: