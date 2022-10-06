Happy Thursday! Starting our day mostly clear but clouds will increase throughout the day. Our temperatures will also be on the rise and it will be another mild day. This evening, an isolated shower is possible but most look to stay dry. We are dry overnight and mostly cloudy. More showers move in Friday morning with a cold front entering the area. These will just be passing showers in the morning and into the afternoon. Due to the cold front, we trend cooler into the weekend.