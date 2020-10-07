Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (10/7/2020)

…..Wind Advisory in effect for the Southern Tier Wednesday…..
A very windy day expected today, a wind advisory is in effect and you can read those details in the link above. We’re looking at showers today with mainly cloudy skies, don’t be surprised to hear a rumble of thunder too. A warm front will pass allowing the temperatures to possibly reach the low 70s. Wind out of the west over 20 miles per hour sustained expected, gusts could be over 40. Tonight, lows will drop to the mid-40s with showers lingering overnight, it will still be windy but not as bad.