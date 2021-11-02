Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (11/02/21)

Today is a bit of an interesting day weather wise. We are dealing with lake-effect precipitation as we head throughout the day. Generally, most of this will be rain but some mix is possible at times which includes some wet snowflakes. This is due to colder air in the upper atmosphere but here at the surface, where we are, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Due to these temperatures, we will generally deal with rain. Overnight, we start to dry out and clear out. Temperatures tonight fall into the low 30s. Heading into tomorrow morning, temperatures will be near freezing, so there is the potential to see some flakes falling as the morning moves through. No real accumulation is expected as the ground is too warm. Throughout the day we see more lake-effect precipitation with it generally be raining again as temperatures climb back into the mid to upper 40s. The same story continues for Thursday. Lake-effect precipitation moves in throughout the day with it generally being rain as temperatures once again reach into the mid to upper 40s. There is the chance to see a little bit of a mix at times but most of the time it will be rain due to temperatures being in the 40s.