Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (11/03/2020)

A cool start to the day across the Twin Tiers, as most of us are starting the day off in the upper 30s to low 40s. A weak cold front will pass through this morning leading to the potential for isolated shower activity this morning. As the front pushes south most of the shower activity looks to taper off, the best chance for showers will be in the Finger Lakes region. By this afternoon high pressure will begin to build leading to decreasing cloud cover. Highs today will be on the cool side as temperatures rise into the mid to upper 40s. We turn mostly clear overnight and lows will be in the low to mid-30s.

