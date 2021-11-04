Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (11/04/21)

Another day that we deal with some lake-effect precipitation. This morning started off with some lake-effect precipitation but most of it did not make it to the ground while some did see some flurries this morning as temperatures were in the upper 20s to low 30s. As we head throughout this afternoon, lake-effect clouds move in and there is a chance to see some more lake-effect precipitation. Generally, most of us will stay dry but some spotty flakes or cold rain drops are possible. Overnight we start to see a change. An area of high pressure moves into the region which allows for us to clear out and also get a break from the lake-effect precipitation that we have been seeing. It will also be another cold night with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s. Heading into Friday, we stay clear and dry. That area of high pressure that I mentioned sticks with us not only for Friday but into next week. This means that we see plenty of sunshine for Friday which is a nice end to the workweek. Temperatures on Friday rise back into the upper 40s.