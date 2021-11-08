Regional forecast – Southern Tier (11/08/21)

What a beautiful weekend we had here across the Twin Tiers! The sun was shining and we had above average temperatures. Today is a continuation of the weather we had over the weekend. Although it has been a cold start to the day, temperatures will really increase as we head throughout the day. We started out in the upper 20s to low 30s this morning, but by this afternoon, temperatures will increase into the mid 60s. This is about 12 degrees above average for this time of the year. An area of high pressure remains in control of our weather pattern, so we stay dry and sunny throughout the day today. Overnight, temperatures drop to near 40 and we still hang onto clear conditions. A change comes tomorrow. Cloud cover starts to increase tomorrow morning and cloudy conditions stick with us throughout the day. All of this cloud cover is ahead of a cold front that moves through overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. The cold front will be fast moving, so we will see dry conditions by Wednesday morning. Cloud cover also decreases behind the cold front as an area of high pressure moves in. Highs also stay above average into Wednesday as temperatures reach the upper 50s.