TODAY:

Our Tuesday is starting off with some passing showers. More scattered activity moves in for the late morning and into the afternoon. These showers are all with an area of low pressure that is impacting the area. Temperatures are also mild today with us reaching about 10 degrees above average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we dry out and are partly cloudy. We remain mild and above average with our temperatures tonight. Some patchy fog also looks to develop late overnight and into tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW:

Clouds decrease for Wednesday and we turn mostly sunny by the afternoon. Our dry trend begins on Wednesday as well.