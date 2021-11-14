Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (11/14/21)

Waking up to a cloudy but calm Sunday morning. A few lake effect bands of rain and snow just to the north of the Twin Tiers. These bands become more widespread as winds gust up to 15 MPH and a low pressure system crosses through the region later this afternoon. High temperatures reaching into the low to mid 40s, but the wind chill factor will make it feel more like the low to mid 30s. Tonight, winds calm down leaving behind occasional strands of lake effect drizzle and flurries. Lows drop to the low 30s.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Morning Headlines Newsletter