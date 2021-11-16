Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (11/16/21)

Last night we had some flurries fall here across the Twin Tiers as lake-effect snow showers moved through. These snow showers have since dissipated and moved out. Patchy cloud cover is sticking with us this morning. Some clouds remain into this afternoon before we see clearer conditions by the dinner time hours. This is due to an area of high pressure moving into the region. Today will also be a dry day and highs will reach the mid 40s. Overnight, we stay mostly clear before clouds increase late. Lows tonight fall into the upper 20s. Cloud cover continues to increase on Wednesday as a warm front moves through. There is not a lot of moisture associated with this warm front, so we will stay mostly dry and just deal with some cloud cover. As this warm front moves through, temperatures also increase. For Wednesday, our highs reach the mid 50s.
