Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (11/18/2020)

Waking up this morning some of us are seeing some snowflakes on the roads and grassy surfaces. If you are heading out the door early for the morning commute give yourself plenty of time as roads could be slick. On top of the snow showers, we are starting off the day on the cold side as most of us are starting off with feel like temperatures in the teens. It will continue to be on the chilly side today as highs will only rise into the mid-30s; certainly feeling like winter outside. As high pressure builds in we will see dry ushered into the region this will bring an end to lake effect showers. We will also see cloud cover gradually clear leading to some sunshine. Thanks to mainly clear skies and calm winds lows will drop into the upper teens.