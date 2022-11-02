TODAY:

It is a foggy start to the day which is causing some reduced visibility. The fog will lift throughout the morning. Aside from the foggy start, we are mostly sunny. This is due to an area of high pressure building in. Temperatures once again also reach above average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, lows are closer to average and it will be a colder night. This is due to mostly clear conditions. Dry weather also continues.

TOMORROW:

Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for Thursday as an area of high pressure is in control. Dry weather remains for Thursday. A gradual increase in our high temperatures starts on Thursday as well.