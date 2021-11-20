Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (11/20/21)

Waking up to a chilly and dry Saturday morning with high pressure lingering around the Twin Tiers. Cloud cover builds up in the afternoon hours as the high pressure system moves out towards the northeast. The high pressure’s circulation will support gusty southerly winds, which will help bring in the cloud cover. High temperatures reach the low to mid 40’s.

Tonight, cloud cover continues to increase. Chances for lake-effect rain and snow also increase as a cold front nears the region. Lows drop to the mid 30’s.