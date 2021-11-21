Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (11/21/21)

Regional Forecast - Southern Tier

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Waking up to a fairly cloudy Sunday morning. Lake-effect rain and snow this afternoon as cloud cover increases due to a frontal system nearing the Twin Tiers. Chances for snow are more likely in higher elevations while scattered rain resides in the valleys. No major snow accumulation is expected as temperatures remain above freezing. High temperatures reach the upper 40’s. Tonight, cloud cover remains high and wind speeds range from 5 to 15 MPH, which will likely drop the chance of rain from 60% to about 40%. Lows drop to the mid 30’s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now