Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (11/21/21)

Waking up to a fairly cloudy Sunday morning. Lake-effect rain and snow this afternoon as cloud cover increases due to a frontal system nearing the Twin Tiers. Chances for snow are more likely in higher elevations while scattered rain resides in the valleys. No major snow accumulation is expected as temperatures remain above freezing. High temperatures reach the upper 40’s. Tonight, cloud cover remains high and wind speeds range from 5 to 15 MPH, which will likely drop the chance of rain from 60% to about 40%. Lows drop to the mid 30’s.
