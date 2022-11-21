TODAY:

It is quite the cold start to the day but temperatures start the upward trend today. We are still below average for our highs today but it will be an improvement compared to this weekend. Dry and quiet weather is with us today as well. A mix of sun and clouds is expected throughout the day.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are close to average for our lows. Partly cloudy conditions remain tonight and we stay dry.

TOMORROW:

Sunshine moves in for Tuesday and an area of high pressure is in control. Temperatures also continue to rise and we are near average for our highs.