Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (11/23/21)

Today has started off mostly clear and dry. Lake-effect snow showers are to the west and north of us currently. The snow showers from Lake Ontario will move through this morning and then we will see decreasing cloud cover behind the snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected from the snow showers that move through. It will just be some flurries. As we head throughout the afternoon, some sunshine will return as we see cloud cover decrease. An area of high pressure builds into the region as we head into this afternoon. Our wind direction changes as this area of high pressure moves into the region which allows for a stop in the lake-effect snow showers. Even with some sunshine this afternoon, highs for the day only reach the upper 30s.

Overnight, temperatures drop into the low 20s, so it will be quite the chilly night. Mostly clear conditions overnight as that area of high pressure remains in control of our weather. Clear conditions hold for most of Wednesday which is nice for holiday travel. Cloud cover builds in as we head into the evening hours and overnight hours of Wednesday into Thursday. Highs on Wednesday reach the upper 40s.