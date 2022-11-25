TODAY:

Steady showers are starting our day but will not be the case for the whole day. These showers are with a cold front that moves through early this morning. Behind the cold front, we see some spotty showers that are lake-effect due to a breezy northwest wind. Temperatures today remain slightly above average.

TONIGHT:

Dry weather returns tonight and we remain breezy. Clouds decrease throughout tonight and temperatures are still slightly above average.

THIS WEEKEND:

Sunshine returns for Saturday with a fast moving area of high pressure entering the area. It is fast moving and exits by Sunday. This allows an area of low pressure to move in. Scattered showers overspread the area throughout the day and we are once again breezy. Temperatures stay above average through the weekend.