Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (11/26/21)

A cold front moved through this morning bringing rain showers to the area and a drop in temperatures as a cold air mass moves in behind the cold front. Our high for the day was 45 degrees which happened earlier this morning. The reason the high was earlier this morning is because of that cold front bringing a colder air mass into the region which is dropping our temperatures. Also behind the cold front is a breezy northwest wind. Winds will be sustained at 10-20 MPH and gusts upwards of 35 MPH. This northwest wind will allow lake-effect snow showers to develop and move through mainly during the late morning hours but some linger into the afternoon. Overnight, dry air moves in, so we see those lake-effect snow showers dissipate with just a small chance for lingering flurries early overnight. General accumulation will be little from the lake-effect snow showers with accumulation mainly being on grassy surfaces and cars. Mostly Cloudy conditions hold overnight with the cloud cover becoming more patchy later overnight with that dry air helping break up the cloud cover into Saturday morning.

Saturday is a dry day with cloud cover increasing later in the day ahead of our next weather system. Overnight Saturday into Sunday, the weather system moves in which will bring some light snow to the Twin Tiers. The light snow continues into Sunday morning. During the afternoon on Sunday, the weather system moves out but a westerly wind moves in and brings lake-effect snow showers into the Twin Tiers. Highs over the weekend rise into the mid 30s.