Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (11/28/20)

A cloudy start to our weekend with a weak disturbance passing by early Saturday, bringing the chance for a stray shower through the during the morning hours. Looking at mainly rainfall for any showers that develop, but wet snow may mix in for higher elevations during the early morning hours. A ridge of high pressure building into the area will allow for late day decreasing clouds. Highs Saturday in the mid to upper 40s. Staying dry Saturday night with a mostly clear sky. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.