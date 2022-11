TODAY:

Spotty showers are lingering this morning but will diminish throughout the morning hours. For this afternoon, we stay cloudy but dry out. Temperatures today also are near average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, lows remain close to average with a mostly cloudy sky. Dry weather continues tonight.

TOMORROW:

Clouds remain stubborn for Tuesday and these clouds are ahead of a cold front that moves in midweek. Temperatures remain close to average for Tuesday.