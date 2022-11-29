TODAY:

Stubborn clouds with us again today as we stay mostly cloudy. Dry weather will be the case though. Temperatures reach close to average for our highs.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, lows stay mild as winds are out of the south and will be breezy. Gusts could reach over 20 mph at times. Clouds continue to hold tonight and showers move in late.

TOMORROW:

Scattered showers push through the area Wednesday and are all with a strong cold front. Temperatures ahead of the front are well above average and then quickly drop behind it. Winds will also be increasing with gusts upwards of 40-50 mph possible at times.