TODAY:

Clouds throughout the day. Staying dry as high pressure remains in control of the region. Breezy this afternoon with wind speeds over 15 MPH and gusts over 30 MPH. Highs reach the low 70’s, about 20 degrees above the average high temperature.

TONIGHT:

Staying cloudy and breezy. A chance of showers is possible as a cold front from the Midwest moves closer towards the region. This upper-level disturbance continues bringing fairly strong winds. Lows in the low 60’s.

TOMORROW:

Mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers. The chance of showers decreases in the evening as the cold front moves out of the area at that time. Highs reach the low 70’s. Overnight, mostly cloudy and slightly cooler due to the effects of the front. Drying out for the new workweek. Lows in the low 50’s.