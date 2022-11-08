TODAY:

Clouds on the decrease this morning as an area of high pressure remains in control today. This area of high pressure will result in plenty of sunshine today but also a wind out of the north. The northerly wind is ushering in cooler air which keeps our temperatures close to average today which is a big difference compared to this past weekend.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we turn partly cloudy as passing clouds move through but dry weather holds. Temperatures will actually be below average overnight as it will be a colder night. Some patchy fog looks to develop late tonight and into tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW:

High pressure holds on into midweek. This means sunshine and dry weather continues. A wind direction change happens on Wednesday. Winds out of the south will usher in warmer air and temperatures reach above average for Wednesday.