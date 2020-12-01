Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (12/01/2020)

The low-pressure system that brought us the rainfall yesterday will continue to slowly move north. As this continues to push north we will begin to see wrap-around moisture & cold air work into the Twin Tiers. Western portions of New York & Pennsylvania are continuing to see steady snowfall because the temperatures are cold enough to support it. Today, our high temperatures will hover around 40 degrees. As cold air is ushered into the atmosphere we will begin to see temperatures gradually fall by the evening commute. We will see scattered rain/snow showers today and some higher elevation spots will see light snow showers. Tonight we will see our lows fall back towards 30 degrees so we will see a transition over to snow showers. Transition to snow showers will first occur in the higher elevations and then the valley areas. On average snowfall will be between a trace and 1″. The best chance of snowfall from this will be in the higher terrain, especially in Steuben county & the Finger Lakes Region.