Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (12/1/21)

Dry conditions return today as an area of high pressure builds into the region. Cloud cover will hold throughout the day but some breaks are possible during the early afternoon. Any breaks in the cloud cover will be short-lived. More cloud cover builds in around dinner time. Highs for today reach the low 40s. Overnight, temperatures drop into the low 30s. Clouds break apart during the early evening but this will not last as a warm front lifts into the region overnight which will result in increasing clouds and some rain/snow showers. Rain showers remain isolated to scattered throughout the day on Thursday. Temperatures will make their way near 50 for our highs on Thursday. A cold front moves through in the evening on Thursday and then a northwest wind moves in behind it. This results in lake-effect snow showers. These snow showers will be spotty and light. For the most part, it will just be some flurries. Dry weather returns Friday night.