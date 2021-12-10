Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (12/10/21)

Today will be a nice end to the workweek with above average temperatures, dry conditions, and some sunshine returning. This morning we are cloudy but dry. An area of high pressure is to our East which will bring dry air into the region and also warmer air. Highs reach above average today with temperatures into the mid to upper 40s. This dry air will start to break apart the cloud cover by late morning and clear conditions really return early this afternoon. The clear conditions do not last long as a warm front starts lifting into the region tonight and into tomorrow morning. Rain showers start off spotty early overnight and become more widespread by tomorrow morning. Lows tonight do not drop that much because of the advancing warm front. Temperatures tonight drop into the mid to upper 30s. Due to the warm front moving through, temperatures could potentially reach the low 60s which would break the record high for Saturday. The record high is 59 degrees and low to mid 60s are forecasted.

After the warm front, we are not done yet. A cold front moves through during the afternoon to early evening. Accompanying this cold front will be scattered rain showers, the potential for isolated thunderstorms, and wind gusts upwards of 30 mph or higher. Behind the cold front is temperatures near freezing and a westerly wind. As a result, spotty lake-effect snow showers develop. Little to no accumulation is expected from these snow showers and they will mainly stick to portions of Steuben and Tioga (PA) County.