Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (12/11/21)

Waking up to scattered rain showers pouring down on the region with a few isolated thunderstorms. Rain accumulations may only be as high as 0.3 of an inch today as wind speeds pick up later today. The Twin Tiers is under a wind advisory until 1 AM Sunday with sustained winds at 15 to 20 MPH. Winds gusts could reach over 40 MPH. Highs today reach the lower 60’s as a strong warm front continues moving through the region. Rain continues this evening as a cold front passes by. Tonight, wind speeds slowly drop to around 10 MPH. Cloud cover will also start to decrease. Lows tonight drop down to the low 30’s.

