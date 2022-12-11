TODAY:

Scattered showers move into the Twin Tiers along with a fast-moving low pressure system. Precipitation starts off as lake effect snow in the morning, and then transitions to a rain and snow mix in the afternoon. Highs reach the upper 30’s. Snow accumulations could range from a trace to 3″ across the region, with higher amounts in the higher elevations. Overnight, a slight chance of snow showers, but mainly cloudy otherwise. Lows in the low 30’s.

TONIGHT:

A slight chance of snow showers, but mainly cloudy otherwise. Snow moves towards the northeast along with the low pressure system. Lows in the low 30’s.

TOMORROW:

Mostly cloudy for Monday with a slight chance of snow in the morning hours. Drier conditions return in the afternoon. Cooler than Sunday due to cool, arctic air rushing in behind a cold front. Highs reach the mid 30’s. Staying dry overnight. Cloud cover decreases as high pressure builds into the Twin Tiers. Lows in the upper teens.