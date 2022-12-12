TODAY:

Clouds starting our day and there is the potential for stray showers this morning with some leftover moisture. We also have a north wind which is keeping cold air in place. This causes our temperatures to not really change that much today.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, clouds start to decrease as dry air filters in and an area of high pressure builds in. It will also be a cold night as temperatures drop pretty quickly.

TOMORROW:

Sunshine returns for Tuesday as an area of high pressure is in control. The sunshine does not help our temperatures that much as we stay below average.