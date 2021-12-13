Regional Forecast- Southern Tier (12/13/21)

Monday started off above average with temperatures into the low-’30s and mostly clear skies.

Temperatures will rise throughout the day. Any cloud cover will burn off in the early hours of Monday giving way to sunshine for the rest of the day on Monday. High temperatures will be around 12 degrees above average reaching around 50 to the low 50’s. There will be a bit of a breeze. It will not be anywhere as windy as we experienced prior last week and last weekend with wind advisory and high wind warning material. Winds will be sustained 5-15 MPH with gusts up to 20 MPH.