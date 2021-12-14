Regional Forecast- Southern Tier (12/14/21)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- JCOPE—the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, tasked with overseeing government ethics in New York— has voted for a resolution ordering former Governor Andrew Cuomo to hand over the amount of money he was paid for his book to the New York State Attorney General's Office. The Attorney General's Office will then decide where that money will go.

In November, JCOPE voted to rescind prior approval for Cuomo's book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.” The book, which grabbed a reported $5.1 million payday for Cuomo, was reportedly written at least in part by state employees during their off-hours.