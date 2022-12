Elmira, N.Y (WETM) – We are watching the winter storm system moving in Thursday morning through Friday evening, more details below:

TODAY:

Mostly sunny skies today with temperatures hovering in the mid 30’s; this is slightly below average. Winds will be from the North around 0-10 MPH.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, Wednesday into Thursday we will see increasing clouds throughout the night. It will begin partly cloudy and move to mostly cloudy. The low temperature will hover around 20 degrees.