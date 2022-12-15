Elmira, N.Y (WETM) – We are watching the winter storm system moving in this morning through Friday evening, more details below:

TODAY:

This morning snow and sleet begin to move in. All counties are now under a winter storm warning for the storm. The storm system moves in as sleet/wintry mix/freezing rain and switches to snow in the afternoon hours. Winds will be gusty as well so power outages are possible due to heavy wet snow and ice accumulation. Winds will be from the SE 10-20 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH possible. The type of precipitation seen and accumulation is highly temperature dependent, looking at all levels of the atmosphere, and dependent on elevation. For most of our counties, accumulation will be 5-11″ with locally higher amounts possible. If more of the initial hours are sleet/ice this could limit snow accumulation. This will move out later Friday.