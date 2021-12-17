Regional Forecast- Southern Tier (12/17/21)

Friday morning the temperatures overnight remained warm in the 40’s for most of the night. Gusts were seen around 25 miles per hour from the WSW and winds around 15 miles per hour.

As the cold front moved to the east temperatures cooled for a low around 40 with clear skies and winds calming down as well. Friday will be a gorgeous day with temperatures around 50 and plenty of sunshine. Cloud cover will start to increase in the early evening ahead of our next frontal system. This is the last above-average and spring-like day we will have before feeling more like December.