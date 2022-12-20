TODAY:

A cloudy start to the day with a few flurries, but conditions dry out in the afternoon as high pressure builds in. Slightly breezy with a weak cold front inching near the region. Highs in the low 30’s.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies with calm winds and below average temperatures. Lows drop to the mid teens.

TOMORROW:

A mix of sunshine and cloud cover on Wednesday. Staying dry as high pressure gains control. Highs may reach the upper 30’s. Overnight, high pressure starts moving out. This leads to an increase in cloud cover, mainly from the southwest. Lows in the low 20’s.