Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (12/21/2020)

*Winter Storm Warning issued for the Twin Tiers from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning*

We are starting off our Wednesday chilly, cloudy, & dry across the Twin Tiers. Changes will be coming as we head towards the afternoon and evening hours. Our first winter storm of the season will move into the region today and tonight, bringing the potential for heavy snowfall. The low-pressure system will develop to our southeast and move north along the coast. Latest-model updates continue to shift the track of this storm further west and north. Due to these latest updates, the Twin Tiers have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning and it will go into effect this afternoon. Timing for the onset of snow is looking to be in the early to mid-afternoon for the Northern Tier. The snow will then push northward into the Southern Tier. Once the steady snow arrives, road conditions will deteriorate rapidly especially in the Northern Tier. High temperatures today will hover around 30 degrees.