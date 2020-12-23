Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (12/23/2020)

This morning we are waking up to light snow showers along with freezing fog. If you are heading out the door early, give yourself plenty of time to get to where your need to be as roads will be slick. As an area of low pressure moves off to the east, we will be left will just lingering showers. These showers could transition to a rain/snow mix as our temperatures rise towards 40 degrees. Winds will be breezy today, out of the northwest from 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible. A weak area of high pressure will begin to build in tonight leading to breaks in cloud cover. Lows near 20 degrees.