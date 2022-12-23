ODAY:

Active weather with us today. Rain showers early this morning will quickly transition to a heavy burst of snow. The cause of this is a potent cold front moving in mid-morning that will rapidly decrease temperatures. Ahead of the front, we have had plenty of rain and this has led to wet surfaces. A flash freeze is expected behind the cold front as temperatures go from the 30s and 40s this morning to the teens this afternoon. Overnight, we drop close to zero. As a result, all the wet surfaces will freeze. Winds also increase with the front moving through and behind it. Gusts could reach over 45 mph. These strong winds will result in blowing snow into this afternoon and then dangerous wind chills into our holiday weekend.

TONIGHT:

Stray snow showers are possible tonight but the real story will be the cold and dangerous wind chills. Winds chills tonight and into Saturday could reach as low as -20 to -30 degrees.

THIS WEEKEND:

Overall, the holiday weekend will be very cold but weather progressively gets quieter throughout the weekend. Winds decrease this weekend and temperatures slowly recover. Dry weather looks to be the case for both days.