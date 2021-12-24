Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (12/24/21)

We woke up to a winter wonderland today with snow on the ground from last night’s weather system. In Elmira, we picked up around a half of an inch. As the day goes on, the snow will start to melt with temperatures into the mid 40s for our highs today. Clouds hang tough today but some peeks of sunshine are possible this afternoon. These breaks in the clouds will be short-lived as it will generally be a cloudy day. This cloud cover is ahead of an area of low pressure that moves in tonight and brings some spotty rain showers this evening. Overnight, lows are in the mid 30s and we continue to see rain showers. The rain becomes more widespread tomorrow morning and starts to move out during the afternoon. Spotty showers linger into the evening. General rainfall accumulations will be between a quarter of an inch and half an inch with localized higher amounts possible. Temperatures tomorrow rise to near 50.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Morning Headlines Newsletter