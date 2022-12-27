TODAY:

Quiet weather once again today as an area of high pressure builds in. There are some lingering snow showers this morning. As we go throughout today, these snow showers come to an end and clouds break apart a bit. Temperatures get closer to average today as well.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, it is another cold night and we turn mostly cloudy but stay dry.

TOMORROW:

High pressure remains in control for Wednesday and temperatures start to reach above average. It will also be breezy out of the southwest on Wednesday which allows warmer air to move in. Stubborn clouds also hold as we see a mix of sun and clouds.