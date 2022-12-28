TODAY:

Another quiet weather day today as an area of high pressure moves in. Clouds are starting our day but break apart going into the afternoon and we see some sunshine return. Winds will also be breezy out of the southwest today which helps usher in warmer air and temperature reach above average.

TONIGHT:

Lows tonight remain above average and we are mostly cloudy but stay dry.

TOMORROW:

Dry weather holds for Thursday with that area of high pressure in control. We also see a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures reach even more above average by Thursday.