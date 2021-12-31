Regional Forecast- Southern Tier (12/31/21)

Happy New Year’s Eve!

Friday started off with low visibility and dense fog. Dense fog advisories had been issued for multiple counties for the morning commute.

Temperatures as of Friday morning are around 40 and will increase throughout the day into the low 50’s. A front moving through early Friday brings the chance for spotty rain showers. After the showers move through in the morning we have mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Some areas could see breaks in the clouds especially in the finger lakes. Temperatures are above average for this time of year.

