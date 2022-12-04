TODAY:

Cloudy start during he morning hours, but cloud cover decreases in the afternoon as high pressure builds into the region from the south. Some sunshine occurs before the evening hours, but temperatures stay below average as cool, arctic air flows in. Highs reach the low 40’s.

TONIGHT:

Clear skies and staying dry. Conditions remain quiet as wind speeds calm down. Lows in the low 20’s.

TOMORROW:

High pressure moves out, leading to increasing cloud cover and slightly breezy conditions for Monday afternoon. Active weather continues moving in from the Great Lakes Monday evening. Highs reach the mid 40’s. Overnight, cloud cover thickens. A chance of rain and snow is possible as a cold front inches closer towards the Twin Tiers. Lows in the mid 30’s.