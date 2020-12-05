Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (12/5/20)

Low pressure rides up along the coast for the start of the weekend. The system stays far enough east, keeping heaviest precipitation to our east. Still, wrap-around moisture with a gusty northwest wind sets us up for lake-enhanced showers and colder temperatures. Winds picking up from the northwest and gusting at times over 25 miles per hour for Saturday afternoon. Clouds continue Saturday with a chance for light showers through the morning and afternoon. Precipitation in the morning will be snowfall, then a wet snow/rain mix in the afternoon as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 30s for highs. Low pressure then pulls farther east through late day, allowing for shower activity to decreasing through the evening and overnight. Lows Saturday night into the mid to upper 20s.